 Coalition Alerts On Alleged Fresh Plot To Remove CBN Gov





The Coalition of National Interest Defenders has again raised the alarm over an alleged fresh plot to launch coordinated attacks and smear campaigns against the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and President Muhammadu Buhari-backed policies of the apex bank.

According to the group, the plot included plans to attack the CBN headquarters and stage anti-Emefiele and Buhari protests at foreign missions in Abuja, and continuation of the plot by the State Security Service (SSS) to undermine the President and the Central Bank leadership under Emefiele.

They also alleged that there were plans to fabricate another allegation to help them arrest the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and force him to resign to pave way for the appointment of an acting CBN governor despite numerous judgments from courts of competent jurisdiction against such move.

The group at a press briefing on Thursday addressed by its Convener, Barr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike, raised the alarm…





Source: Leadership Newspaper