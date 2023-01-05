Customs Loses 4 Personnel To Smugglers In Ogun   





Four personnel of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), have been murdered by dare-devil smugglers of foreign parboiled rice in Ogun State.

Speaking to journalists, the acting Customs Area Controller, FOU, Zone A, Hussein Ejibunu, said the officers were all murdered in cold blood in year 2022.

According to him, the intercepted smuggled items, which worth N13.9billion in the year under review included 93,102 bags of foreign parboiled rice, and 656,414 litres or over 20 truckloads of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol.

Other items seized, according to the acting CAC, were foreign parboiled rice, vehicles, drugs, textiles, petroleum products and other items in the import and export prohibition lists.

He said, “the officers that paid the supreme sacrifice are, Inspectors of Customs, T.P Astor; A Onwueguzie; Assistant Inspectors of Customs, Musa. R and Bristol. E, all lost their lives in active service while confronting smugglers…





Source: Leadership Newspaper