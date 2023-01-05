Ending The Scourge Of Cholera





In its latest report, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control announced a total of 19,228 suspected cases of cholera, including 466 deaths in 2022.

In the considered opinion of this newspaper, this is an emergency that should be taken seriously by government at all levels.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease caused by Vibrio cholerae bacteria. It is passed on from faeces through contaminated food, drinks, and unhygienic environment, and causes severe dehydration. The number of cholera cases tends to increase with the onset of the rainy season. The risk of death from cholera is higher when treatment is delayed.

Needless to say, the government must do everything possible to avoid a repeat of 2010 when Nigeria had its worst cholera outbreak in recent years, with nearly 40,000 cases and more than 1,500 deaths reported, according to a United Nations report. In 2014, Nigeria recorded 35,996 cases and in 2015, 2,108 cases were reported, with 97 deaths. Suffice it to say, cholera…





Source: Leadership Newspaper