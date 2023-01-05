Environmentalist Seeks Adoption Of Renewable Energy





An environmental expert, Mr Gafar Odubote, has tasked Nigerians on adaptation and adoption of renewable energy to address climate change effects.

Odubote, the Network Coordinator, Let’s Do It World (LDIW) Africa Region, an environmental non-profit organisation, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Lagos.

Odubote said the fight against climate change should go beyond mitigation to engaging in adaptation.

“We can actively address climate change actions by engaging in climate change adaptation asides mitigation.

“Climate change adaptation is the process of adjusting to the current and future effects of climate change.

“It is completely different from mitigation which is the prevention or limitation of climate change effects.

“With adaptation we are not just reducing the green house gases emissions but making it practically non-existent,” he said.

Odubote also called on corporate organisations and individuals to adopt the use of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper