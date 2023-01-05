Failed Attempt To Frame Emefiele, Assault On Rule Of Law, Buhari – ACJHR





A Civil Society Organization, African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR) has described the failed attempt to frame CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for trumped-up allegation of terrorism as an assault on the rule of law and undermining President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The group in a statement by its convener, Barr. Tochukwu Ohazuruike, also raised the alarm over what it called fresh plot to launch coordinated attack and smear campaigns against Emefiele and President Buhari-backed CBN policies by sponsored groups allegedly working for the Department of State Services (DSS) including plot to allegedly attack the CBN headquarters and disruptive anti-Emefiele and Buhari protests at Foreign Missions in Abuja.

The group said despite the clear and direct orders of the High Court of the FCT, the SSS was insistent that it would arrest Emefiele.

Ohazuruike said the flagrant violation of the rule of law was very worrisome and called on all authorities to intervene and call…





Source: Leadership Newspaper