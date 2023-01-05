False Allegations Against Emefiele By DSS Provocative, Say Arewa, Oduduwa, Ohanaeze Youths





Sociocultural youth groups, have described the false claim of terrorism financing against the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, by Department of Security Services (DSS) as provocative and wicked.

The groups in a joint statement signed by their leaders, Comrade Meliga, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf and Nwada Amaka, on Thursday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Director-General of DSS, over the failed plot to frame Emefiele for terrorism.

The groups were of the view that the DSS operatives should be ashamed for trying to arrest Emefiele over policies aimed at; fighting banditry and kidnapping for ransom industry, vote buying, controlling the amount of money in circulation, and addressing issues of corruption and hoarding of naira notes by individuals.

The statement reads, “DG DSS must be sacked, arrested and prosecuted over his failed plot to undermine President Buhari with his failed plot to frame cbn governor for terrorism. We have also been alerted of a grand plan to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper