Adopt Regional Devt Approach, Wike Urges New NDDC Board





Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has advised the new Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to do things differently.

He maintained that such difference should be the adoption of a regional development approach that will strictly commit to the holistic development of Niger Delta States without distorting the masterplan of any State.

Wike spoke on Friday when the new NDDC Board members, led by the chairman, Ms. Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie, paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor urged the Onochie-led Board to embrace the conceptualisation and implementation of projects like the construction of highways with bridges to link States.

Such projects, he opined, will serve as economic corridors to ease inter-state movements and promotion of socioeconomic integration within the Niger Delta region.

Wike said: “I read what you said that things will be done differently. I want to believe that you’re sincere….





Source: Leadership Newspaper