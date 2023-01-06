Buhari Mourns Kebbi Boat Mishap Victims





President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Government and people of Kebbi State over loss of many lives, following the capsizing of a boat conveying farmers.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Friday, condoled with families who lost loved ones in the accident, urging more prayers for the rescued persons that are still undergoing medical examinations and treatment.

The President commended the efforts of rescue workers, who worked for days searching for the missing persons, while calling on stakeholders to pay more attention to proper regulation of transportation by boats, especially in rural areas.

President Buhari, therefore, prayed that the Almighty God will receive the souls of the departed.





Source: Leadership Newspaper