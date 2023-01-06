Bunmi Haruna Bags PFSA Level 1 Talent Identification Certificate





In pursuit of improve knowledge for his chosen career path, Nigerian U17 team scout and assistant coach, Bunmi Haruna, has bagged Professional Football Scouts Association (PFSA) Level 1 talent identification Certificate.

Haruna confirmed the news in short statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday sports, applauding 70-year-old former Manchester United chief scout, David Hobson, for taken keen interest in his career development and facilitating his training at PFSA.

According to Haruna, Hudson, who scouted for English Premier League giant United for 13 years, met him during his first and only visit to Africa late last year and promised to help him improve his coaching skills by sponsoring the Nigerian born sports journalist turned coach for PFSA scouting courses.

Three months after, Haruna, has now completed the PFSA Introduction into football scouting (2022) and PFSA Level 1 Talent Identification In Football courses sponsored by Hudson.

“I’m extremely grateful to David…





Source: Leadership Newspaper