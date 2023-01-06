Couple, 6 Others Kill 26-yr-old Lady, Sell Body Parts For Rituals In Ogun





Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a couple, Taiwo Olutufese Ajalorun and Salawa Oyenusi Ajalorun, for killing and dismembering a 26-year-old lady for ritual purpose in Ijebu Ode area of the State.

The couple, who alongside six others conspired to kill the victim identified as Oyindamola Adeyemi, allegedly dismembered her body, which they sold in parts to their waiting buyers for money-making rituals.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the couple and the six other accomplices namely Lukman Oladele, Kayode Ibrahim, Bello Akeem, Alebiosu Adebayo, Fatai Rasheed and Fatai Jimoh, cut off the head, legs, the two hands and other body parts of the deceased, which they sold separately at N30,000 for head and N50,000 for the heart.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Abeokuta, the State capital, said the suspects were arrested following a report lodged at the Obalende Divisional Police Headquarters in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper