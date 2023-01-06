G-5 Govs’ Rally: I Heard You Loud And Clear, Atiku Tells Oyo People





The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the chants of ‘Atiku, Atiku’, which rented the air at the PDP governorship campaign flag-off in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday, telling the party members and supporters, who attended the event graced by G-5 Governors, that he heard them ‘loud and clear’.

The five aggrieved PDP governors,

referred to as G-5, were in Ibadan to flag off Governor Seyi Makinde’s second term campaign. Makinde is a member of the group also referred to as the ‘Integrity Governors’.

Others include Governors Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Samuel Ortom of Benue State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The governors had fallen out

with their party’s national leadership over the outcome of the presidential primary election that produced Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 elections. Therefore, his name was, obviously, the last thing they wanted to hear…





Source: Leadership Newspaper