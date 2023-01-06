Intensify Efforts For Tinubu’s Victory, Oyetola Tells APC Leaders





Immediate past Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola yesterday charged the newly inaugurated Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), in Osun to intensify efforts towards ensuring all round victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate and his running mate and all APC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Oyetola who is the State Coordinator, Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council reiterated that Osun would ensure the delivery of over a million votes for Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima in the next presidential election saying APC has offered the best candidate to turn around Nigeria’s fortunes.

He noted that the country is in dire need of a competent individual like Tinubu to build on the gains of the incumbent administration and drive the the nation’s potential for socioeconomic growth and development of the country.

According to him, there is no room for experiment on the choice of next president at this critical time in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper