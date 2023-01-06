Nothing Can Stop Tinubu From Winning Presidential Election – Kwara Gov





Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Friday, said that only God can stop the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from winning the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

The governor, however, quickly added that, “I believe God will not stop a good man from achieving his goal. Asiwaju Tinubu is a good man who has impacted on the lives of many people.”

AbdulRazaq said that going by Tinubu’s track record as Lagos State governor and his unmatched humanitarian endeavours since 2007 when he left office as governor, “I am confident that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win this year’s presidential election.”

The governor spoke in Ilorin, the State capital during a special prayer organised by the North-Central Agenda for Asiwaju/Shettima (NCAA).

Represented by his deputy, Kayode Alabi, Governor AbdulRazaq added that: “Tinubu is a good man. He is a great man. There is no way you can have that kind of heart that God will not bless you….





Source: Leadership Newspaper