PDP Candidate Vows Return Of Religious Affairs Bureau In Kaduna





Kaduna State Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon Isa Muhammad Ashiru has promised to bring back the Bureau for religious affairs in the state if elected governor in 2023.

He also assured the return of religious studies to public schools in the state.

The gubernatorial hopeful gave the assurance in separate meetings he had with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Muslim clerics in Kaduna.

He said Kaduna State under the present administration has caused a lot of religious divide among its citizens which he said is unhealthy for religious coexistence.

Ashiru said under his leadership every religious group will be given their rightful positions in governance and they will all be major players in decision making in the state.

“I am worried that with the sharp divide on religious grounds which this administration has championed, the PDP government under my leadership will return the Bureau for religious affairs and study of religious studies in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper