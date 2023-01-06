Peace Group Withdraws Support For Peter Obi, Urges Youths To Follow





The National Peace Movement has withdrawn its support for Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, over his refusal to condemn the activities of the separatist group, the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the South-East region of the country.

The movement also urged other Nigerian youth groups to reject candidates with pro-separatist ideology.

The LP presidential candidate failed to publicly comdemn the separatist group, IPOB, and its militia unit, Eastern Security Network (ESN) despite their actions.

The National Peace Movement in a statement issued in Lagos, by its National Co-Ordinator, Revd. Arome Johnson, called on Nigerians youths to stop further mobilisation for the Labour Party flagbearer.

“Following his failure to weigh in on the worsening attacks on the electorate and electoral infrastructure in the South-East by IPOB and its militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the group called on the youths in the country to withdraw support for…





Source: Leadership Newspaper