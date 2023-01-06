Police Nab Man Who Arranged Kidnap Of His Father In Kwara





Policemen in Kwara State have arrested one Issa Naigheti, who allegedly conspired with two other persons to kidnap his biological father.

Naigheti was arrested on January 4, 2023 by operatives of the State Police Command’s Anti-kidnapping Team at Kambi along Ilorin-Jebba highway in the State.

The spokesman of the State Police Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said the suspect during interrogation confessed to have conspired with two other persons to kidnap his father.

“Members of the Command’s Anti-kidnapping Team arrested one Issa Naigheti “m” on 4/1/2023 around Kambi area of Ilorin while on the trail of suspected kidnappers; he confessed under interogation to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, one Bature Naigboho “m,” in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State, and the sum of #2.5 million was collected as ransom.

Efforts are ongoing to arrest his other accomplices, and the case would be transferred to Oyo State, the venue of the crime.

“The Commissioner of Police reiterated…





Source: Leadership Newspaper