Stable Power: Buhari Okays Transformer Production Plant In Nigeria





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a world-class transformer production plant in Nigeria in collaboration with China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC) of China.

The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Professor Mohammad Sani Haruna, disclosed this on Friday to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the President had directed that the project be fast-tracked to accelerate stable power supply in the country.

He noted that the project for the establishment of a transformer manufacturing plant in the country was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic in China.

According to him, the President was anxious to see the output of the product, its impact on the availability of power, because power supply will never be stable until the country produce some components locally, including…





Source: Leadership Newspaper