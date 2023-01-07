2023: Governor Inuwa Leads Campaign Team To Dukku LGA, Bags Traditional Title





Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, yesterday led other candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and party stalwarts a campaign rally in Dukku local government area of the state.

The governor’s first port of call was the palace of the Emir of Dukku, Alhaji Haruna Abdulkadir Rasheed.

While receiving the governor, the royal father extolled policy directions and visionary initiatives of the Inuwa which he said have turned Gombe to a model from which other states and agencies emulate.

The Emir applauded the governor’s zeal towards development, expressing satisfaction with the keen interest and attention he is giving to the people of Dukku.

He specifically praised the afforestation project of Inuwa-led administration in the area.

“It is still fresh in our memories that, Dukku was the first place you chose to flag-off your Afforestation Project; the 3G which has positively impacted on the lives of our youth and helps in mitigating problems of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper