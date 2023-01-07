2023: Police Begin Training Of Personnel For Election Duties





Ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has commenced the training of its personnel on how to manage electoral offences before, during and after the elections.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony of the training in Abuja over the weekend, the inspector-general of police, IGP Usman Baba, said the training has become necessary due to the constitutional requirements of the Nigerian Police Force to ensure a peaceful free and fair general elections.

The IGP said the training will be done across the six geo-political zones in the country and the FCT to ensure that the officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force were adequately prepared for the general elections.

Represented by the Commissioner of Police in charge of Training, CP Stephen Olarewaju, the IGP said: “we know that there are problems of insecurities across the country from the North to the south and the 2023 general election is fast approaching. Therefore, there is the need for adequate…





Source: Leadership Newspaper