2023: Utomi Expresses Worry Over Political Intolerance





Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Professor Pat Utomi, has expressed concern and worry over incessant intolerance exhibited by political gladiators ahead of the general elections, which start next month.

Utomi, the Convener of The BIG-TENT Coalition of Political Parties, Social Movements and Civil Society Organisations for Obi-Datti presidential ambition expressed his reservation at a press conference held on Friday in Lagos.

The Political Economist, former presidential candidate and founder of Centre for Values in Leadership (CVL) said the nation’s democracy is threatened with a growing situation where opposition parties are denied public facilities to hold rallies in some states ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“The experience of many who understand the essence of democracy and who are participating in current elections suggest a significant level of a collapse of civility, growing fascism and polarisation of the country by politicians unwilling or unable to focus on…





Source: Leadership Newspaper