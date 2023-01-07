Army Appoints, Redeploys Senior Officers In Major Shake-up





The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has approved the redeployment of Major Generals and Brigadier Generals amongst several other senior officers across Nigerian Army formations and units in the country in a major shake-up.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, said the move was part of efforts to ensure administrative and operational efficiency in the Nigerian Army (NA) amid recent operational successes recorded in combating emerging security challenges.

He said, “It is imperative to note that redeployment in the Nigerian Army is routine, particularly with the recent promotion of senior officers as approved by the Army Council for the year 2022.”

He said the redeployment of all appointees takes effect from January 11, 2023.

Brig. Gen. Nwachukwu said those affected in the redeployment include some Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, Corps Commanders, Commandants of Nigerian Army Training…





Source: Leadership Newspaper