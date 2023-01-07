Army Recruitment Call To Duty, Not Employment Opportunity – COAS





,The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, has stated that recruitment into the Nigerian Army should not be perceived as employment opportunity, as is the case in other conventional endeavours of life, but call to duty.

He made the observation on Saturday shortly before flagging off a 10km endurance run for candidates undergoing screening to qualify for the 84 Regular Recruits Intake into the Nigerian Army (NA) at the Nigerian Army Battle Fitness Centre (NABFC) in Falgore Forest, Kano State.

In a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS explained that unlike other professions, recruitment into the Army is a national call to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria and, therefore, requires citizens who are not only physically and medically fit, but also mentally and emotionally stable.

He noted that it is not a job opportunity, but a call to national service, as it requires selflessness…





Source: Leadership Newspaper