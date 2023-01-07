Borno 90% Safe For General Elections, Says Gov Zulum





Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, has declared that his State was 90 per cent secure and safe for the forthcoming general elections.

The governor gave the assurance after a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Friday.

He also assured the voting public of their safety before, during and after the February/March elections.

Asked what he was doing to assure those afraid to go collect their PVCs because of insecurity as they may not be able to use it during the elections, he said: “The people of Borno State voted during the 2015 elections. They also voted during the 2019 elections.

“Can you compare the security situation in 2019 and 2015 and now? The security situation has improved tremendously by over 90 per cent, so we don’t have any problem.

“Eligible voters can go and cast their votes on election day, Insha Allah, in Borno State, we don’t have any problem.”

On the state of security in the State, he said there was a great…





Source: Leadership Newspaper