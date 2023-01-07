Buhari Hails FCT, Women Affairs Ministers On 64th Birthday





President Muhammadu Buhari has shared in the joy of celebrations as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Musa Bello, and Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, clock 64 years, January 8, 2023.

President Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, warmly felicitated with families, friends and associates of the ministers, who have meritoriously served the country, making noticeable and commendable differences in their positions with humility and focus, further bringing government closer to the people.

The President noted the stability, decency in allocations and predictability that the FCT Minister has restored in the capital city, through hard work and collaboration with stakeholders, especially local communities, opening up places for more infrastructural development, and attracting tourism opportunities for growth.

President Buhari extolled Tallen for pushing and ensuring actualisation of policies that favoured women and children, particularly…





Source: Leadership Newspaper