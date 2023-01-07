Federal Govt To Establish Limestone Factory In Ebonyi To Boost Electricity





The federal government has approved funds for the establishment of a limestone granules factory in Ebonyi State to boast electricity supply in Ishielu local government area and environs.

The factory to be located at Okpoto in Ishielu local government area of the state apart from boasting electricity supply will also boost economic activities and attract investors to the area.

Governor David Umahi made the disclosure while playing host to the people of Ishielu on a Christmas and New year homage in his Uburu country home.

The governor while appreciating the people for their solidarity with his government also announced that the industry came with arrangements for constant electricity power supply in Okpoto and neighbouring communities.

“Let me announce to Ishielu people, and it is good news: before the next two weeks, you will be having constant power supply along those corridors, from Okpoto to Isu, to Onicha.

“We have 60 new MVAs produced by the Niger Delta Power Holding.

