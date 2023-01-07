Many Farmers Die, 14 Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Kebbi





Many farmers died Thursday when a boat capsized in a river in Sammanaji village at Koko/Besse local government area of Kebbi State.

Our correspondent gathered yesterday that the old boat was carrying about 100 passengers who were mostly rice farmers from a village to Sammanaji.

Chairman of Koko/Besse local government area, Yahaya Bello, said 80 passengers were rescued.

He added that 14 bodies were retrieved from the river, adding that rescue workers continued search for the remaining passengers.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu was in the area on Thursday evening with other top government officials where they condoled with families of the victims.

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the loss of lives.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, condoled with families who lost loved ones in the accident, urging more prayers for the rescued persons that are still undergoing medical…





Source: Leadership Newspaper