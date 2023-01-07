Many Farmers Die, 14 Rescued As Boat Capsizes In Kebbi

Many farmers died Thursday  when a boat capsized in a river in Sammanaji village at Koko/Besse local  government  area of  Kebbi  State. 

Our correspondent gathered yesterday that the old boat was carrying about 100 passengers who were mostly rice farmers from a  village to  Sammanaji.

Chairman  of  Koko/Besse  local  government area,  Yahaya  Bello, said 80 passengers were rescued.

He added that 14 bodies were retrieved from the river, adding that rescue workers continued search for the  remaining passengers.

Governor Abubakar Bagudu was in the area on Thursday  evening with  other top government officials where they condoled with families of  the  victims. 

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the government and people of Kebbi State over the loss of lives.

Buhari in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, condoled with families who lost loved ones in the accident, urging more prayers for the rescued persons that are still undergoing medical…



Source: Leadership Newspaper

