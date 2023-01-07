NIS Gives Awards To Fintiri, Musa





Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and a philanthropist, Emmanuel Musa, have received security maintenance awards from the

Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for their respective efforts in strengthening security in the state.

They received the awards from outgoing Controller of the NIS in Adamawa State, Mohammed Falali, who is leaving office after 35 years in service.

Handing the award to Fintiri through his Chief of Staff, Professor Maxwell Gidado, Falali said it was in recognition of Fintiri’s unrelenting fight against insecurity.

“In my 35 years of service, I’ve never seen a governor so passionate about protecting the lives of the people like Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri,” Falali said.

In his response, Governor Fintiri pledged that as chief security officer of the state, he would continue to ensure solid security for all.

“You will always sleep with your two eyes closed,” Fintiri said in his message to the event.

In the ceremony organised at the Adamawa…





Source: Leadership Newspaper