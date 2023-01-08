Atiku Hale, Hearty, In UK On British Govt’s Invitation – Melaye





Spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye, has described news report of ill-health about the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as a lie from people he described as unrepentant liars.

Melaye said Atiku was medically fit 100 per cent and only travelled to the United Kingdom on the invitation of the British government as previously extended to other candidates in the February 25 presidential election.

An online newspaper had earlier on Sunday reported that the PDP presidential candidate was evacuated to the United Kingdom from United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the ground of ill-health.

But, the PDP presidential campaign spokesperson told Nigerians to disregard what he called “drug-induced statements propelled by Ikebe super-like online medium.”

Melaye, who took to his verified social media handles on Sunday, wrote: “Disregard the lies of unrepentant liars. Atiku is 100%…





Source: Leadership Newspaper