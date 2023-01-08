Federal Govt Condemns Abduction Of Intending Train Passengers In Edo





The Federal Government, on Sunday, said security agencies were on the trail of kidnappers that abducted scores of intending train passengers at Tom Ikimi Train Station in Igueben, Edo State.

In a press statement by the director, Press & Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Henshaw Ogubike, the Federal Government condemned the attack even as it described the act as despicable and utterly barbaric.

According to the statement, the Transportation Minister, Engr. Mu’azu Sambo, reassured Nigerians that the security agencies were making efforts to rescue the kidnapped passengers.

The statement, a copy of which was made available to LEADERSHIP, reads: “the Nigerian Police is on the trail of the criminals and have mobilised with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers. The Government is saddened by this unpleasant development and assures on its prompt response to the ugly situation. Further details will be communicated…







Source: Leadership Newspaper