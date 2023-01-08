Group Urges Nigerians To Collect PVCs, Lauds Osuntokun’s Appointment





The Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti-Ahmed Presidential Global Network (PPGN) has tasked Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before the deadline announced by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The call was made in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja by Asa Blessing Chijekwu, Head of Press, PPGN, and signed by the Global Coordinator of the group, Dr Michael Chukwujekwu.

The group urged Nigerians not to miss the golden opportunity provided by INEC to collect their PVCs in order to choose credible leaders of their choice to lead the country out of its economic and security challenges.

INEC had announced Jan. 5, to Jan. 15, for the collection of PVCs at ward level nationwide.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections is scheduled for Feb. 25, while the Governorship and State Assembly elections will hold on March 11.

“Now is the time for Nigerians to fully participate in the democratic process by first and foremost collecting the PVCs and…





