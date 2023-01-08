NPFL: We Will Ensure A Hitch Free Football Season – Elegbeleye





Chairman, Interim Management Committee (IMC), Gbenga Elegbeleye has said the new league body is determined to ensure an hitch free campaign this season.

The 2022/23 Nigeria Professional Football League season (NPFL) will kick-off on Sunday.

The IMC has adopted an abridged format for the new season Elegbeleye stated that the IMC has put measures in place to improve the league.

“We have started a new phase in the development of our league. It’s quite different from the past. We want to have a league that Nigerians will be proud of,”Elegbeleye told Raypower 100.5 in an interview on Friday.

“We have designed a new model where referees are going to be paid before they step on the pitch to officiate.

” A league without violence. A league where away teams can win matches without intimidation. This is what we are going to do now. Make the Nigerian league transparent and professional .

Source: Leadership Newspaper