Police Nab 2 For Killings Over Alleged Poisoning





Police in Dumne Development Area in Song local government area of Adamawa State have arrested two men for killing two persons over alleged poisoning of their elder brother, Ahmadu Filibus.

The suspects, Obed Filibus, 32 and Sani Amos, 28 and four others (now at large) of Batum were accused of beating Halima Ezra and Jibrailu Abdu to death.

Those killed were accused of poisoning a man through beer which led to his death.

The suspects alleged that one Akoi Allah who operates a drinking joint in Batum poisoned the deceased.

SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the police image maker in the state said the suspects confessed committing the crime.

Mr Obed said their elder brother had experienced toothache which resulted in swelling around the tooth and neck.

He said his health condition defied all treatment.





Source: Leadership Newspaper