Train Station Attack: Security Lapses Unacceptable, Says Atiku 





Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed concern over the Saturday’s attack on a train station in Igueben LGA of Edo State during which an undetermined number of people was kidnapped by armed men.

He added that it was unacceptable for terrorists to plan attacks of this nature, mobilize arms and ammunition, secure funding and move large number of people across large spaces without detection by the security agencies.

A press release signed by the Atiku Media Office on Sunday noted that the unfortunate incident “is the latest in a long condemnable line of security breaches previously unseen in our national history.”

While condoling with victims of the attack and their families, the the frontline presidential candidate said, “the thoughts of my family and I are with the abducted and their families as we pray for their safe return.”

He remarked further that, “while we pray, it is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper