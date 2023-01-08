Umuahia Is South Eeast’s Most Backward State Capital –Ogbonna





House of Representatives candidate for Ikwuano/Umuahia federal constituency, Hon Obilo Ogbonna has described the Abia State capital, Umuahia as the most backward in the South East.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate stated this yesterday while speaking with LEADERSHIP Sunday in the state capital after meeting with members of his campaign council, noting that something must be done about it.

He said it was disturbing to observe that 31 years after it became a state capital, Umuahia is still wearing the look of a provincial capital with little or no infrastructure and amenities to make life comfortable for the people.

According to him, most first-timers to the town have often wondered aloud in disappointment whether they had arrived after having heard or read much about it in the news, but with nothing to show for it.

Ogbonna said that even socioeconomically, there is nothing to write home about the town, “how many industries and factories are here. Even night life is…





Source: Leadership Newspaper