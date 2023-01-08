World Food Prices Fell For 9th Consecutive Month In December – FAO





The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations says global food prices declined for the ninth consecutive month in December 2022 — but rose substantially on a yearly basis.

The UN agency made this known in its latest food price index released on Friday.

It said the food price index, which tracks international prices of the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 132.4 points in December, down by 1.9 per cent from November, as well as 1 per cent below its value last year.

It, however, said for 2022 as a whole, the index averaged 143.7 points in 2022, up by 14.3 per cent from 2021.

FAO said the decline in the index in December was driven by a drop in the international price of vegetable oils, together with some declines in cereal and meat prices.

However, sugar and dairy prices rose during the period under review.

According to the report, the FAO dairy price index increased by 1.2 per cent in December, following five months of consecutive…





Source: Leadership Newspaper