Yobe Spent N9bn On Agricultural Projects, Programmes In 3 Yrs – Says Dr Amshi





Yobe State government has spent over N9 billion on agricultural projects and programmes in the last three years to boost productivity and food security in the state.

The commissioner, Ministry of Agriculture, Dr Mairo Ahmad Amshi disclosed this at the handing over ceremony of an administrative block and 20 hectares of land to the National Animal Production Research Institute (NAPRI) donated by the Yobe State government.

According to her, the Buni administration attaches great importance to the agricultural sector in view of its potentials as a major source of employment and income generation in the state.

She said the Buni administration tailors its agricultural policies toward accelerated food production through the provision of basic inputs and agricultural implements, particularly tractors, animal traction, seedlings, fertilizers and chemicals.





Source: Leadership Newspaper