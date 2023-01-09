2023 Budget And Rising Debt Profile





President Muhammadu Buhari last week assented to the N21.83 trillion 2023 appropriation bill into law, his last as Nigerian president.

The president had in the fiscal document proposed an annual budget of N20.51 trillion for 2023, showing a 19.8 percent increase from the N17.13 trillion approved for 2022, including the supplementary budget.

The president said the aggregate expenditure of N21.83 trillion was an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initial executive proposal of a total expenditure of N20.51 trillion.

He explained that the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Act would enable the administration to respond to the havoc caused by the recent nationwide floods, which took a heavy toll on infrastructure and agriculture.

Similarly, the president had also informed the lawmakers that the government would take another N1 trillion loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) through Ways and Means. The additional N1 trillion would take the total Ways and Means Advances from the CBN…





Source: Leadership Newspaper