2023 Polls May Redefine Nigeria’s Political Status Quo –Moghalu  





A 2019 presidential candidate Prof Kingsley Moghalu has said the result of next month’s presidential election will show whether or not the current political status quo will be upended.

He added that before the entrance of the presidential candidate of Labour Party’s Peter Obi and his New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) counterpart, Engr Musa Kwankwaso, the political space was largely defined by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Moghalu, while reflecting on the forthcoming election on twitter handle said, “In 2023 Nigerian politics has been “restructured” by its decentralization. Whereas APC and PDP remain dominant, their vice-hold on the political narrative has been broken by the candidacies of @PeterObi and @KwankwasoRM. This is good for democracy because it empowers the people.

“The election result will tell us whether this has upended the status quo. Next should be the restructuring of Nigeria through real federalism and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper