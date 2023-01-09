Alleged N1.3bn Fraud: Enugu APC Members Take Protest To National Secretariat





The crisis rocking the Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over alleged N1.3billion fraud took a dramatic dimension on Monday, as aggrieved members of the party took a protest to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Specifically, the protesters accused the state chairman of the party, Ugochukwu Agballah and the governorship candidate, Uche Nnaji, of “impunity, gross misconducts, fraudulent administration, embezzlement of party funds, and impunity.”

Addressing journalists during the protest, eader of the protesters and chairman, Concerned Members of Enugu State APC, Adolphus Ude, said they were there to express their worry over the brazen manner in which the state chairman and the governorship candidate embezzled about $1.5 million (N1.050 billion) being allowances for Enugu State delegates in the 2022 national convention and presidential election.

He alleged that the duo misappropriated the sum of N283 million meant for the expression of interest…





Source: Leadership Newspaper