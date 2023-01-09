CBN Gov, INEC Chair’s Removal Would’ve Derailed Buhari’s Effort For 2023 Polls – ACJHR





A civil society organisation (CSO), African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), has said that if the Department of Security Services (DSS) had succeeded in its alleged unlawful attempt to remove the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, and INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, then President Muhammadu Buhari’s effort for peaceful transition of power would have been derailed.

The group in a statement by its Strategic Communication Consultant, Comrade Abubakar Isa, insisted that the DG of DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, and operatives allegedly involved in the trumped-up allegation of terrorism against Emefiele must be made to face the law.

According to him, it’s unthinkable that the DSS tried to undermine CBN and INEC efforts for free and fair elections, 50 days to the 2023 polls.

The statement reads, “Last week the Court quashed the Department of Security Services’ move to charge CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, with trumped up charges of terrorism financing and economic crimes. Justice…





Source: Leadership Newspaper