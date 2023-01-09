Cross River Clamps Down On Fake Doctors, Illegal Health Facilities





To sanitise the health sector, the Cross River State government has begun a crackdown on fake medical practitioners and illegal health facilities.

The exercise is being carried out by Cross River State Health Taskforce, which has arrested a fake surgeon and shutdown some illegal facilities.

The latest round of enforcement embarked upon by the state Ministry of Health has led to the arrest of an 84-year-old fake surgeon identified as Simon Okuta Agba.

Agba was arrested on Tuesday 3rd Jan, 2023, after officials of the agency raided Life First Clinic (owned by Agba) in Ukpah Community, Bekwarra local government area of Cross River State.

Speaking on the issue, in Calabar yesterday, the governor’s special adviser on health and chairman of the State Task Force, Dr David Ishie, stated that besides Mr Okuta, the current operations closed down five medical facilities with the arrest of seven persons within Yala, Ogoja and Bekwarra LGA of Cross River State.

The task force chairman while…





Source: Leadership Newspaper