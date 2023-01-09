DSS’ Moves Against Emefiele, Yakubu, Yusuf Amount To War On Buhari’s Peaceful Transition Promise – Arewa Youths





Socio-cultural group, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), has said that with the alleged attacks on the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, and Kano State NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Abba Yusuf, the Department of State Security (DSS) has declared war on President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise for peaceful transition in 2023.

The group in a statement by its leader, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, described as shameful alleged DSS’ disregard and abuse of human rights.

Yusuf said recent unwarranted attacks were proofs that the security agency has no regard to President Buhari’s wish for free and fair elections and peaceful transition of power.

He said, “DSS is becoming more notorious as the day goes by. With the attacks on CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, Independent National Electoral Commission chairman, Yakubu Mahmoud and Kano State NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Abba Yusuf, the Department of State Security (DSS)…





Source: Leadership Newspaper