Emefiele: Condemnation Trails Arrest Of Middle Belt Youths President Meliga





Condemnation and outrage have greeted the arrest of the President of the Middle Belt Youth Vanguard, Mr. Godwin Meliga, by the Department of State Services (DSS), for exposing the alleged plot of the DG of DSS to frame the CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for terrorism financing.

Human rights lawyers, led by Emeka Ozoani, SAN, have condemned the arrest and offered free legal services to Meliga and other officials of the Coalition of National Interest Defenders, who were being harassed and threatened by the Service.

Ethnic groups and a Civil society organisation (CSO), African Center for Justice and Human Rights (ACJHR), have also condemned the arrest, calling for the removal and arrest of the DG of DSS.

The groups insisted that the press conference by the Coalition for which the DSS was allegedly arresting them was not a crime known to law and that it was the arbitrary whims and caprices of the DG DSS that was now leading him.

The statement reads, “We the Ethnic Youth Leaders…





Source: Leadership Newspaper