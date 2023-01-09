Federal Govt Lauds Plateau State For Road Intervention





The minister Of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has commended the Plateau State government on the completion of federal government road projects in the state.

Head of press, ministry of Transportation, Henshaw Ogubike, in a statement on Sunday, said the minister, who led the visit of the presidential committee for the verification Of federal roads intervened by the Plateau State government, said the four projects were in order and gave the assurance on reimbursement to the state.

Part of the statement read that “This visit is by a team that constitutes part of the ministerial committee to assess road projects that were undertaken by the Plateau state government on designated Federal highways.

“It is also for the purpose of reimbursing the state government with monies expended in carrying out such projects.

“We have seen the projects, four of them. As somebody who knows Jos very well, I must say that I am highly impressed because if I had come alone, I probably would have missed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper