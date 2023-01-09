Ijaw Community In North Tasks New NDDC Board On Devt





The Ijaw Community (Abuja/Northern Nigeria) has tasked the newly inaugurated Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to hit the ground running with the task of taking succour to all parts of the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

In a statement issued by the chairman and secretary of the community, Alagba Ebifemowei and Ennia George, respectively, the body also hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for selecting respectable sons and daughters of the region to revive the mandate of the interventionist commission.

The group, which congratulated and vowed its support for the Board, tasked the new leadership to think up new ideas that will make life easier for the people of the region.

They urged the new board to take development to the deep parts, especially the labyrinth of creeks and remote villages, where the people have over the years yearn to feel the touch of governance and reap the good fruits of the resources taken from their lands.

"The Ijaw Community Abuja/Northern…





