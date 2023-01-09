In Adamawa, Buhari Campaigns For Binani, Says Women Deserve A Chance To Lead





President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Yola, Adamawa State, said the election of Senator Aisha Dahiru Ahmed Binani, as the next Governor of the State will open opportunities for women in the country and send a signal to the world on Nigeria’s leadership maturity.

Speaking at the Lamido of Adamawa’s Palace in Yola, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he was in support of the gubernatorial candidate and would continue to provide moral support for her success in the forthcoming polls.

“I came here to make sure that from the end of Nigeria to other places, I want to identify with the candidate, Binani, and other candidates.

“We are here to ensure that Sen. Binani becomes the first female elected governor God willing. Her election will speak to Nigeria and the world through Adamawa State.

“I thank you very much for all the support. I want everyone to support her to win. And for those in opposition to us, I wish them the best of luck,” he…





Source: Leadership Newspaper