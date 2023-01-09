JUST-IN: Kwara Assembly Leader, Olawoyin, Is Dead





Majority Leader of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin, is dead.

Olawoyin, who represented Ilorin Central State Constituency, died in the early hours of Monday after a brief illness.

The funeral prayer and the burial of the deceased will hold at 4.00pm in Ilorin, the state capital.

Chairman, House Committee on Information, Youth, Sports and Tourism, Hon. Awolola Ayokunle, confirmed the death of Olawoyin in a statement.

“The Kwara State House of Assembly announce with regret the demise of Hon. Magaji Abubakar Olawoyin, member representing Ilorin Central State Constituency and Leader of the House. The sudden event occurred in the early hours of Monday 9th January, 2023 after a brief illness.

“Janazah will hold at 4pm at Magajin Geri family house, Surulere, Ilorin.

May Allah repose his soul in Jannatu Firdauz,” Ayokunle said in the statement.

Meanwhile, the Forum of Former Lawmakers of the Kwara State House of Assembly has expressed shock over the sudden…





Source: Leadership Newspaper