Kano Gov’ship: Why We Chose Gawuna As My Successor – Ganduje





Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) settled for his deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, as its governorship candidate in the State to sustain the tradition of continuity.

According to him, among the aspirants, who angled for the State’s top job, Gawuna had the credentials giving him the quality to become his successor, even as he listed the qualities they looked out for to include loyalty, continuity of projects, experience, education, acceptability and interpersonal relationship, among others.

Ganduje, who spoke during a fund-raising dinner organised for the Kano APC governorship candidate by his friends in Abuja on Sunday night, also noted that there is no other political party in Kano that can defeat APC and its governorship candidate in the 2023 polls.

Explaining why Gawuna was picked for the job, Ganduje said, “Many contestants showed their interest for the post of governorship in Kano State but we needed…





Source: Leadership Newspaper