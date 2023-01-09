Oil-producing Status: SEG Sets Agenda For Enugu’s Next Governor





The Save Enugu Group (SEG) has said that whoever emerges as the next governor of Enugu State cannot have any excuse not to perform better than Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, saying that the state governor has left yet another legacy achievement by putting the state on the map of oil producing states in Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its founder and coordinator, Chief Willy Ezugwu, the group said that in a few years’ time, the oil producing status of Enugu State should reflect in infrastructural development, improved healthcare facilities, boost in educational support and in all other sectors of the state.

“For us, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has left a commendable legacy achievement by silently, but effectively, pursuing to a logical conclusion desired inclusion of Enugu State on the list of oil producing states in Nigeria.

“It will remain the most valuable achievement of the outgoing administration when the tenure of the incumbent governor ends in May this year.

“We totally…





Source: Leadership Newspaper