COVID-19: Nigeria Fails To Meet 70% Vaccination Target





Despite efforts by the federal government to vaccinate 70 per cent of the country’s eligible population against COVID-19 by the end of 2022, there is still a 14.7 percent gap as only 55.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who spoke at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said 64,094,498 eligible population, representing 55.3 percent have been fully vaccinated.

The ED, who was represented by the agency’s director, Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr Abdullahi Bulama, said, “At the start of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise, we targeted to vaccinate 70 percent of our eligible population by December 2022. As of today, Monday January 9th 2023, 76,161,470 eligible persons have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines in Nigeria, representing 65.7 percent of our eligible population. 64,094,498 persons have been fully vaccinated and this represents 55.3 percent of…





Source: Leadership Newspaper